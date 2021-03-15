Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 17,358 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,882 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.18% of Adobe worth $423,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,115 shares of company stock worth $53,264,720. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $441.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,139. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $211.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

