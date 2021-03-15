Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 90,966 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,604,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,966 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of Eli Lilly and worth $270,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock traded down $17.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.14. 87,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,550. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.71 and its 200 day moving average is $166.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.