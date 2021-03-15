Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,780 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of salesforce.com worth $277,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $210.45. The company had a trading volume of 67,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,829. The company has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

