Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 132,458 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.95% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $386,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,685. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $252.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.21. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.