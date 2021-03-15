Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 5,978 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.05% of Alphabet worth $600,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33 shares in the company, valued at $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $14,495,463. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG traded down $12.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,049.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,686. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,030.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,754.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

