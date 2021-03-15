Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,521,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,073,154 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Intel worth $324,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,537.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,112,000 after buying an additional 3,224,789 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.58. 385,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,376,270. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

