Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 281,642 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of Accenture worth $407,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $264.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Accenture to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.08.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

