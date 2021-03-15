Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,306 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 2.46% of Amdocs worth $229,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $1,605,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $1,475,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 62,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 34,847 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.12. 1,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,348. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

DOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

