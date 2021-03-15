Nordea Investment Management AB Has $225.60 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 393,396 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.93% of Universal Health Services worth $225,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,620,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.78. 2,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $143.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.59.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

