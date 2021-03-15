Nordea Investment Management AB Has $326.20 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.91% of Akamai Technologies worth $326,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $16,029,000. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,611. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $2.37 on Monday, hitting $99.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

