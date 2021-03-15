Nordea Investment Management AB Has $403.57 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,963,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205,189 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Pfizer worth $403,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 345,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,852,125. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

