Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,715 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $301,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its position in NVIDIA by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $7.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $522.20. 64,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,644,924. The stock has a market cap of $323.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.03, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $549.62 and a 200 day moving average of $533.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

