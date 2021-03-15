Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 218,553 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,553 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.68% of Synopsys worth $270,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,562. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.30. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

