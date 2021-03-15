Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 187,823 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.54% of Waters worth $235,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $1,643,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.58. 1,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,392. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

