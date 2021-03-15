Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 154,242 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,493,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,242 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.40% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $464,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,410. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.41 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average is $122.18.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

