Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 209,847 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,847 shares during the period. Anthem comprises 1.1% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.83% of Anthem worth $663,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,366,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291,084 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 490.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,960,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,708,000 after buying an additional 259,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.29.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $341.66. 7,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.83. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $344.17. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

