North Growth Management Ltd. Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

North Growth Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.0% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.03 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

