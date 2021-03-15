Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $102.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.