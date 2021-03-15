Northern Trust Corp Acquires 190,663 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,663 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.47% of Pinterest worth $190,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $71.75 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $7,490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,483,725 shares of company stock valued at $109,744,991.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

