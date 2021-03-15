Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 138,072 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of Hess worth $172,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,211,000 after buying an additional 131,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hess by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,063,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,414,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,116,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,508,000 after buying an additional 186,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,208,938.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of HES opened at $72.49 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

