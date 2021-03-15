Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Arista Networks worth $175,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 43.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,875,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arista Networks by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $279.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $218,360.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,556.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,214 shares of company stock valued at $59,616,887. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

