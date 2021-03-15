Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Pool worth $178,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 27.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 29.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $342.44 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $401.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

