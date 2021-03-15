Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $207,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.