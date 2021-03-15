Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,620 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.58% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $180,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,282,000 after buying an additional 1,011,588 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,894,000 after purchasing an additional 497,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,853,000 after purchasing an additional 94,464 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,939,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,290,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $17.64 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

