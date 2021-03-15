Northern Trust Corp Has $169.72 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of NVR worth $169,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,404,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NVR by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVR by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $30,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR stock opened at $4,538.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,603.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,237.61. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,832.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $64.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NVR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,023.60.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.