Northern Trust Corp Has $172.40 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,602,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 100,764 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of NetApp worth $172,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $67.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

