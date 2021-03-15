Northern Trust Corp Has $173.34 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $173,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.92.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $318.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

