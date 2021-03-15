Northern Trust Corp Has $175.44 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Invitation Homes worth $175,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,050,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 93.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

