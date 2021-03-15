Northern Trust Corp Has $177.47 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,382 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.82% of Baker Hughes worth $177,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $24.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

