Northern Trust Corp Has $178.40 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,054,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 599,811 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $178,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

