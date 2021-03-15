Northern Trust Corp Has $181.53 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.42% of The Blackstone Group worth $181,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

BX stock opened at $74.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $75.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.