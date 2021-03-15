Northern Trust Corp Has $184.08 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,949,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Hormel Foods worth $184,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $1,245,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.44 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

