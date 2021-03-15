Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Citizens Financial Group worth $188,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.