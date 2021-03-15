Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,407 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.47% of Penn National Gaming worth $197,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 316,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 5.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 29,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,035,142 shares of company stock worth $375,038,743. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $130.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

