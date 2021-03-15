Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,108 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of ONEOK worth $197,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in ONEOK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 8,739.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays raised their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $51.60 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

