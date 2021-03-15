Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,797,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Eastman Chemical worth $180,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $117.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

