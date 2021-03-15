Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,381,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 15.21% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $206,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $95.87 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $95.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.84.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

