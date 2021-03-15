Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Domino’s Pizza worth $186,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,053,000 after acquiring an additional 94,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $361.11 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $275.22 and a one year high of $435.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.10 and its 200-day moving average is $387.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.22.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.