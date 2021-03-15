Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,620 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Teleflex worth $204,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX stock opened at $423.50 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $425.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.60.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

