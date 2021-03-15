Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,095 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,095 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Varian Medical Systems worth $180,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,600,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,051,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE VAR opened at $176.22 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.88 and a 200-day moving average of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.