Northern Trust Corp Sells 183,593 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183,593 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.37% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $174,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $95.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRW. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.