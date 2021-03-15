Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,759 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $192,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 94.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $47,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLM opened at $343.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.74. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.64.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

