Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,495 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of PerkinElmer worth $176,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,450,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKI opened at $123.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average is $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.