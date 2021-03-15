Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,617 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,155,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,617 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.47% of Omnicom Group worth $196,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $77.94. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

