Northern Trust Corp Sells 49,851 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of M&T Bank worth $181,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after purchasing an additional 207,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.54.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $157.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.25. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

