Northern Trust Corp Sells 54,032 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,995,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 54,032 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of Akamai Technologies worth $209,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $293,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,246 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,023 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after acquiring an additional 268,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $132,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $1,828,611. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $97.55 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average is $105.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

