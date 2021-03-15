Northern Trust Corp Sells 586,949 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,087,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.86% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $191,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,136,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,464 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

