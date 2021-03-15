Northern Trust Corp Sells 95,525 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,503,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,525 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of Yum China worth $200,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Yum China by 32.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

YUMC stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

