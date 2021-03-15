Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.30.

Shares of TSE:NPI traded up C$0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching C$44.80. 684,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.60. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$20.52 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.63.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

