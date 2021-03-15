Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.79. 4,981,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 20,392,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $269.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Novan alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Novan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Novan by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.